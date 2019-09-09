Coroner confirms second tornado-related death

Breaking News
TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Coroner has confirmed with 2 NEWS that a Trotwood woman died earlier this month from injuries she sustained when the Memorial Day tornadoes caused her home to collapse.

86-year-old Lois Elmore died on September 1, 2019 of multiple trauma, meaning she suffered several serious injuries when the house collapsed.

The Coroner also tells 2 NEWS that Lois had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and heart disease, which both contributed to her death as well.

Her death is now the second to be directly connected with the Memorial Day tornado outbreak. An 81-year-old Celina man was killed when an EF-3 tornado slammed down near his home.

