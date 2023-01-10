Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The coroner is on the scene of an industrial accident in Springfield Tuesday morning.

According to the Springfield Police Department, a person was involved in an accident at Eastern Enterprise, a machining services and CNC milling equipment facility on Dayton Avenue. Officers were called to the scene at 7:47 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

2 NEWS crews on the scene confirmed that the coroner was called. Springfield police are currently on the scene.

At this time, police have not released information on what may have caused the accident.

This incident remains under investigation.