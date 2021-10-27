SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The coroner was called to the scene of a search warrant on Douglas Avenue on Wednesday, October 27.

The Springfield Police Department sent officers to serve the warrant at 9 am. Officers completed the search warrant, Dispatch said, but they were still in the area as of 12:30 p.m. The coroner was called to the scene but has since left.

Springfield Police are currently boarding up the house. The Springfield Police Department was unable to provide any more information at this time.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated as more information becomes available.