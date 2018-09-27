Coroner called to scene of possible train strike in Fairborn

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Greene County Sheriff's Office investigates reports of a person hit by a train near Black Lane in Fairborn on Thursday, September 27, 2018. (Photo: Darren King)

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Greene County Sheriff's Office investigates reports of a person hit by a train near Black Lane in Fairborn on Thursday, September 27, 2018. (Photo: Darren King)

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) -- The Greene County Coroner has been called to the scene of a possible train strike in Fairborn.

It happened around 5:40 a.m. near Spangler Road.

Authorities confirm several crews are at the scene, including Fairborn Police and the Greene County Sheriff's Office.

Those crews responded to reports of a person hit by a train.

No other information has been released.

2 NEWS has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates as the story develops.