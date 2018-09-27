Local News

Coroner called to scene of possible train strike in Fairborn

By:

Posted: Sep 27, 2018 06:43 AM EDT

Updated: Sep 27, 2018 07:08 AM EDT

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) -- The Greene County Coroner has been called to the scene of a possible train strike in Fairborn.

It happened around 5:40 a.m. near Spangler Road.

Authorities confirm several crews are at the scene, including Fairborn Police and the Greene County Sheriff's Office.

Those crews responded to reports of a person hit by a train.

No other information has been released.

2 NEWS has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates as the story develops.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local