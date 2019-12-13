Woman killed, 2 children hospitalized in Miami County crash

A deadly crash on S.R. 202 near Fulton Farms in Miami County on Friday, December 13, 2019. (Photo: Stacy Worley)

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — A woman died and two small children were hospitalized after a crash in Miami County early Friday.

The crash happened just after 5 a.m. Friday on S.R. 202 near Fulton Farms, south of Troy.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office says a passerby alerted a deputy in the area to the crash.

When the deputy arrived at the scene, he found a vehicle that had run off the road and flipped over.

The 26-year-old woman driving the vehicle was ejected. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say there was a 3-year-old and 4-year-old in the backseat of the vehicle. CareFlight transported both children to Dayton Children’s Hospital. Authorities have not released their conditions.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office shut down S.R. 202 in both directions due to the crash. The road reopened around 8:40 a.m. Friday.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

