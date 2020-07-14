1 dead after tanker crash in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office was called to a tanker crash on Wilmington Dayton Road around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday where the driver was pronounced dead.

Authorities say that a pick up truck went left of center and clipped the tanker, which caused it to flip over.

2 NEWS and WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.