Coroner called to scene of fatal crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Darke County Coroner has been called to the scene of a crash on Ohio Indiana State Line Road.

The crash happened around 6:15 a.m. Friday near County Road 132. The scene of the crash is north of Union City and west of Rossburg.

Authorities confirm the crash is fatal. No other information about the crash has been released.

2 NEWS is working to learn more information and will provide updates on air and on the 2 NEWS app.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.