DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The coroner was called to the scene of a shooting on Wednesday night in Dayton.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, officers responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Fountain Avenue just after 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

Police reported that one person was shot and the coroner was called to the scene.

911 calls revealed that the victim was not breathing and that the dispatcher coached the callers through CPR.

There is no information on what led up to the shooting at this time.