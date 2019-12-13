1  of  4
Coroner called to scene of crash in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The coroner has been called to the scene of a crash in Shelby County.

The Shelby County Sheriff tells 2 NEWS that the two-car accident happened around 1 pm on Lefever Road near Tawawa-Maplewood Road.

CareFlight responded to the crash and transported one person to the hospital. Their condition is unclear at this time.

Officials could not immediately say what caused the crash, as it remains under investigation.

