MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The coroner was called to the scene of a reported pedestrian strike in Harrison Township Tuesday night.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said police were called to the scene on North Main Street and Julia Avenue at 7:40 p.m. The incident was initially reported as a pedestrian strike but it could possible be an ejection, dispatchers said it’s not clear which it was.

The coroner was at the scene, according to 2 NEWS crews at the location. Dispatch said two people were taken to the hospital. Their condition is not known at this time.

Our crews said the area is taped off and there are two vehicles at the scene – a red one and a silver one that overturned and was split in half. Southbound traffic on Main Street is closed at Julia Avenue.

