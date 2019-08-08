Body found wrapped in sheet in Dayton, called ‘suspicious’

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Coroner was called to the scene of a female body found in Dayton Thursday morning.

The body, which appeared to be a female in her late 20’s or early 30’s, was found shortly before 7 am Thursday on Haberer Avenue near Fleetfoot Street by an individuals walking home from work.

In addition to the Coroner, the Montgomery County Homicide Unit was also called to the scene, although the case has not been ruled a homicide. However, police say that the fact the body was wrapped in a sheet is suspicious.

While an accidental overdose is being considered as a possible cause of death, reports of gunshots fired in the area late Wednesday night are being considered in the investigation.

An identity of the body has not yet been released.

