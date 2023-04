DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews responded to a fatal pedestrian strike in Moraine on Friday.

Just after midnight on Friday, April 21, a person was struck by a vehicle on I-75 South near Dryden Road.

The highway was shut down and crews were rerouting motorists onto Springboro Pike, however, all lanes have since reopened.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed that they were called to the scene.

It is unknown what led up to the incident at this time.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.