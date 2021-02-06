Coroner called to officer-involved shooting in Trotwood

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Coroner was called to an officer-involved shooting in Trotwood Friday.

Authorities told 2 NEWS police were first called to a theft at a Speedway gas station on Olive Road at around 10:15 p.m.

Officers later tracked the suspect to an apartment nearby on the 700 block of Kelford Place. Police later reported shots fired at around 10:30 p.m. and began to perform CPR on the person shot.

The identity of the person shot has not been revealed at this time.

2 NEWS is working to learn more information on this developing story.