Coroner called to officer-involved shooting in Trotwood

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Coroner was called to an officer-involved shooting in Trotwood Friday.

Authorities told 2 NEWS police were first called to a theft at a Speedway gas station on Olive Road at around 10:15 p.m.

Officers later tracked the suspect to an apartment nearby on the 700 block of Kelford Place. Police later reported shots fired at around 10:30 p.m. and began to perform CPR on the person shot.

The identity of the person shot has not been revealed at this time.

2 NEWS is working to learn more information on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS