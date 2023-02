DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The coroner was called to a crash in Jefferson Township on Tuesday afternoon.

Jefferson Township authorities responded to a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Farmersville West Carrollton Road and Germantown Pike at approximately 4 p.m.

Additional information is unknown at this time.

STAY WITH 2 NEWS AS THIS STORY DEVELOPS.

Stay connected with the latest news, weather, traffic, and sports with the WDTN 2 NEWS app.