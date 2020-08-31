Body found in motor home after fire extinguished on Valley Street

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Coroner has been called to the scene of a fire on Valley Street in Dayton early Monday morning.
Regional Dispatch said a motor home located behind a vacant house caught fire around 3:48 a.m. in the 1800 block of Valley Street. Once the fire was extinguished a body was discovered.
Authorities are unclear at this time whether the person was dead before or after the fire started. They are unable to confirm what caused the fire as well.
2 NEWS and WDTN.com will update this story when more information is made available.
