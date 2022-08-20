MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — Police have confirmed the death of at least one person after a fiery car crash in Miamisburg early Saturday morning.

The driver of the car hit a tree, and the car soon caught fire shortly after. The accident occurred on the 2200 block of Coldstream Court around 5:45 a.m.

Dispatch also confirmed the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene.

The victim has not yet been identified.

The incident and cause of the accident are being investigated by the Miamisburg Police Department.