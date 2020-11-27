1 killed in Dayton house fire

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Coroner’s Office has been called to the scene of a fire in Dayton Monday.

The fire happened around 4:30 a.m. near the intersection of Prescott Avenue and Bohemian Avenue. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS the fire began in the living room. The Dayton Fire Department told 2 NEWS one person was killed in the fire.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Offices was called to the scene. It is not known how many people were inside the home at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

2 NEWS is working to learn more and will keep you updated when more information is available.