MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirms it was called to the scene of a crash on State Route 4 Friday.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 5:45 p.m. Friday night on State Route 4 near Harshman Road, according to Sergeant Wallace with Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. 2 NEWS crews on scene said the crash happened in the southbound lanes and a sedan was towed.

Wallace said at least one person was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries. The coroner’s office said they were called to the scene around 7 p.m.

State Route 4 southbound was closed after the crash but has reopened, according to 2 NEWS crews at the scene.