Live Now
11:30 AM Daily Coronavirus Stream

Fatal crash on West Jackson Road

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MAD RIVER TWP, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) responded to a call for a single vehicle crash on West Jackson Road around 10:00 a.m.

2 NEWS on the scene confirmed that the accident was fatal. The Clark County Coroner was also present.

This story will be updated with more information when it becomes available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS