MAD RIVER TWP, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) responded to a call for a single vehicle crash on West Jackson Road around 10:00 a.m.
2 NEWS on the scene confirmed that the accident was fatal. The Clark County Coroner was also present.
This story will be updated with more information when it becomes available.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- 100-year-old Florida woman appears in ‘Born in Quarantine’ Facebook ad for new moms
- Fatal crash on West Jackson Road
- SpaceX set to launch NASA astronauts to orbit in historic private spaceflight
- Butler County Fair canceled, new options for Junior Fair being considered
- Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – May 27, 2020