Two killed in crash on Troy Street

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people are dead after a car struck a tree in Dayton Thursday morning.
Dayton Police told 2 NEWS the crash happened just after 3 am Thursday after a car struck a tree on Troy Street near Melberth Avenue.. One person was reportedly ejected from the vehicle.
2 NEWS has a crew on scene and is waiting on an update from police on what lead up to the crash.
This is a developing story and WDTN.com is working to learn more. Watch this space for updates when more information becomes available.