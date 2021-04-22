Two killed in crash on Troy Street

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - Dayton churches are using their platforms and their pulpits to spread a message about vaccines to their congregations. So far, 25 churches, have collaborated with Kettering Health Network to bring the vaccines to the community.

"I think God uses people who are doctors, [and] people who are nurses to bring about healing to bring about safety," shared Joshua Ward, pastor of Omega Baptist Church which is one of the churches joining the collaboration. "We really just want to do our part to try and help overcome any of these hurdles, barriers, or obstacles… and do our part in getting people the vaccines that, I think are so needed."