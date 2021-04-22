Two killed in crash on Troy Street

Local News

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people are dead after a car struck a tree in Dayton Thursday morning.

Dayton Police told 2 NEWS the crash happened just after 3 am Thursday after a car struck a tree on Troy Street near Melberth Avenue.. One person was reportedly ejected from the vehicle.

2 NEWS has a crew on scene and is waiting on an update from police on what lead up to the crash.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com is working to learn more. Watch this space for updates when more information becomes available.

