Coroner called to crash on S. Gettysburg Ave.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The coroner was called after a two-car crash shut down S. Gettysburg Ave. in both directions late Tuesday night.

It happened just south of Nicholas Road at 11:53 p.m.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said there were reports someone was pinned under one of the cars.

Officials said one person was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries. There’s been no word on their condition.

2 NEWS has reached out to Dayton Police for more information.