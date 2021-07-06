One dead, 1 hospitalized in Miami County crash

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — One man is dead after a crash in Miami County Tuesday.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. on State Route 48 near Covington-Bradford Road. The Miami County Sheriff’s Office told 2 NEWS 28-year-old Brian Gibbony of Bradford was a passenger in the car when it crashed. He was killed in the crash. Another man was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

The Sheriff’s Office said the car failed to stop at a stop sign, drive through the intersection and crashed into an embankment. The road was blocked for several hours as the Miami County Sheriff’s Office investigated.

