Coronavirus test results come back negative for 3 previously under investigation in Miami Valley

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Three people previously under investigation for coronavirus in the Miami Valley have tested negative, according to public health officials.

The test for a person previously under investigation in Mercer County came back negative on Friday.

“While we are pleased that the results are negative, we continue to encourage everyone to take precautions to protect against illness,” said Mercer County Health District Health Administrator Jason Menchhofer.

Meanwhile, an official with Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County confirmed with 2 NEWS that two people previously under investigation in Montgomery County have tested negative as well.

Friday afternoon, the Ohio Department of Health announced that 13 cases have been confirmed in the state, with 159 people under investigation.

