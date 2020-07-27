Coronavirus results in no rides, masks required at Clark County Fair

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Clark County Fair is happening this week, one of only ten in the state so far. Organizers have had to make significant changes to meet state requirements.

In accordance with the state mandate, a mask is required. The fairgrounds’ executive director, Dean Blair, said that admission is free since they’ve had to cancel all rides and shows, but he said it was important they gave the 4-H students a chance to show off their hard work.

Blair said they only have 14 food vendors and 4-H and livestock shows, but he said since Clark County is the birthplace of 4-H, they wanted that tradition to continue.

“If you’ve been a young person not in school, you’ve been at home, you’ve had more time to devote to learning about that animal project and take care of the responsibility of that animal,” said Blair. “What a great year to be able to wrap it up and have a virtual sale.”

The fairground gates are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, and Blair said they’re seeing great compliance with the mask requirement. He said the Clark County Combined Health District has been there to help every step of the way. Health Commissioner, Charles Patterson, said the fairgrounds always maintain good sanitary practices since they deal with livestock but have increased them this year.

“They’re really being strict in those shows to make sure that we don’t have issues with people crowding in the stands or in one location,” said Patterson. “They actually stopped shows yesterday to make sure that those people would separate so that we don’t have that 15 minutes of contact spread that causes problems down the road.”

They are live streaming the shows which are being monitored by the state of Ohio. Blair said the state is using them to determine the future of 2020’s fair season.

“We’re saying for the love of the kids, for the love and respect for 4H and FFA, put your masks on, abide by the rules, help the state of Ohio know they can safely move forward and continue to do this,” said Blair.

The fair runs until Wednesday, July 29.