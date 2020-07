MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) - We're seeing high temperatures in the Miami Valley this week so paramedics and emergency officials are reminding parents and caretakers to remember not to leave children in a car, even for a short amount of time.

Moraine Fire Department Lieutenant Gary Rettig says he recognizes that the pandemic makes this choice more difficult for those with children. Many stores are limiting the number of visitors to slow the spread of COVID. However, there's never a time that children should be left in a car