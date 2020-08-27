Coronavirus in Ohio: Montgomery County back to red in latest Health Advisory map

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor Mike DeWine released the latest Ohio Public Health Advisory System map Thursday.

Montgomery County moved back into the Level 3, or Red, after dropping to Level 2 status last week. Clark County also dropped to Level 2. Montgomery County was bumped back up to Level 3 after 538 cases were added over the past two weeks, or 10 percent of the area’s total cases. Gov. DeWine says there has also been an increase in outpatient visits.

We’re down to 6 red counties, the lowest # of red counties & smallest # of Ohioans living in red counties, since starting the alert system.



Newly Red Since Last Week

⬆Montgomery



Continuing at Red:

↔Erie

↔Lorain

↔Lucas

↔Mercer

↔Preble pic.twitter.com/gYwhThoaNV — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) August 27, 2020

DeWine also showed the cases per 100,000 population map which had some changes since last week. The Governor pointed out that Henry County leads the list with Mercer County second. Darke County is at number 4 and Shelby County is at number 10.

Preble County remains at the red alert because of a high incidence of cases. 60 cases were added over the past two weeks out of 323 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, which equals out to about 20 percent of their overall cases. There are two significant outbreaks in the area and about half of their cases are due to community spread.

While Governor DeWine said Mercer County’s numbers are trending in the right direction, it is “much too soon to let up.” Cases have gone from 298.7 per capita two weeks ago to 213.7 this week.

“What we continue to see is a movement toward rural counties,” DeWine said. “I think the top 14 are all rural counties and the top 10, I think, is all under 60,000 population. So, we’re seeing a real movement toward our rural counties.”

In the state as a whole, DeWine said there are 76 counties at the same level as last week, which the governor said was the smallest movement between levels seen to this point. Montgomery County was the only county to rise to Red and four counties dropped to orange, including Clark, Clermont, Franklin and Trumbull Counties.

“This is also the smallest number of Ohioans living in red counties since the alert system launched,” DeWine said. He continued, “However, we’re keeping a very close eye on all our counties, colleges and universities. Students are returning and we’re already seeing some cases as a result of that.”