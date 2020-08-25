Coronavirus in Ohio: Darke County moves to top of COVID-19 occurrence rankings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Darke County now tops the state when cases of COVID-19 are ranked by population.
In his Tuesday Coronavirus in Ohio briefing, Governor Mike DeWine revealed the new rankings. Three Miami Valley counties remain in the top 10. The numbers, as of August 25, showed Darke County had 97 cases in from August 11 to August 24. Mercer County is second with 78 cases over the same time period. Numbers released August 12 placed Mercer County number one on that list. Preble County is also appeared in the top ten at number five, having been absent from the list August 12.
Champaign County was second on the August 12 ranking and is absent from the list on August 25.
Miami Valley Counties rank as follows:
- Darke – 1
- Mercer – 2
- Preble – 5
- Shelby – 14
- Montgomery – 21
- Clark – 27
- Miami – 28
- Champaign – 29
- Logan – 32
- Warren – 34
- Greene – 44
