Coronavirus in Ohio: 109 COVID-19 cases reported in Montgomery County

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – 109 cases of coronavirus were reported in Montgomery County as of 2 p.m. on April 6.

The state reports that 31 of these cases have resulted in hospitalization and two deaths.

Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County say they will not hold their daily press conference on Monday.

Last week, the department shared a list of businesses under review for potential non-compliance or failure to follow social distancing guidelines effectively. Some of those businesses have received orders to cease operations, as they were decidedly non-essential.

