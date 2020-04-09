Coronavirus: Face coverings now required in WPAFB Exchange and Commissary

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (WDTN) – Starting April 11, patrons at the Wright-Patterson Commissary, as well as all Base Exchange facilities, will be required to wear a face covering in order to shop.

Base officials say they will not be providing these coverings, and any shoppers who do not have one will not be permitted to enter.

This new rule applies to all total Force military personnel, civilian employees and contractors, family members, retirees, retiree dependents, and all others who are typically allowed access to base facilities.

“To provide more protection for both our customers and patrons we have made this decision,” said Col. Thomas Sherman, 88th Air Base Wing commander. “This is just one of the preventative measures we have put in place in our battle against this virus.”

Even with a mask or face covering, individuals should continue to practice physical distancing and limit movement to only essential travel.