Coronavirus considered Class A immediately reportable disease in Ohio

Passengers wear masks to prevent an outbreak of a new coronavirus in a subway station, in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. The first case of coronavirus in Macao was confirmed on Wednesday, according to state broadcaster CCTV. The infected person, a 52-year-old woman, was a traveller from Wuhan. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A new strain of the deadly Coronavirus is now considered a Class A immediately reportable disease in Ohio.

The new classification means that all cases of the disease, whether confirmed of suspected, must be immediately reported to local health districts. More than 2,700 people in China have been infected by the Coronavirus in the latest outbreak.

Confirmed cases have also increased in the United States, with the fifth case being confirmed in Arizona on Sunday. The virus is known to cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as the 2002-2003 SARS outbreak or severe acute respiratory syndrome.

No cases have been confirmed in Ohio.