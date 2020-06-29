Corner Kitchen to close indefinitely

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The owners of Corner Kitchen announced on Monday that the restaurant will close indefinitely.

They say the challenges brought on by the pandemic and the affect it has had on the restaurant business has forced them to “analyze the viability of continuing to operate.”

“We simply cannot find a financial model in any iteration of the dozens of scenarios that we have explored without either operating in an unsafe environment or incurring insurmountable debt,” owners said in a Facebook post.

They urge residents to support local restaurants, saying, “They need you more than ever.”