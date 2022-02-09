DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Once a Dayton restaurant staple, Corner Kitchen is now getting another chance to capture hearts and feed stomachs across the Miami Valley.

Michael Kim is the new owner of Corner Kitchen in the Oregon District. He knew the previous owners, Jack and Natalie Skilliter, and was excited to get involved with the concept.

“We wanted to be apart of Corner Kitchen after the fact. In a lot of ways, it’s kind of like we’re humbly getting the torch passed to us and we’re going to do our best not to make a fool of ourselves and keep our legacy going,” Kim said.

Paying homage to the previous owners, the new era of Corner Kitchen will keep the same high quality cuisine, while adding a little flare to the menu as a modern steakhouse with a weekend brunch. Kim said the drinks will also be a focal point since he brought in a top mixologist.

Humberto Lira is a chef and helped create the menu. He said the dishes will be unique, but packed with flavor using local ingredients.

“My philosophy is very simple food, but it’s also three to four things on the plate, but it’s very flavorful. So we’re not trying to be fancy, no foams or stuff like that. It’s all about food that you’re going to crave,” Lira said.

While the COVID-19 pandemic caused Corner Kitchen to close in June 2020, it is still impacting the new owners. Kim said finding staff members is proving to be a challenge.

“We are, as many restaurants throughout the United States, struggling a lot in regards to getting a lot of people hired and making sure we have the proper time to train and develop,” Kim said.

Despite those difficulties, Kelly Byrd, the new general manager, said he is excited to carry on the legacy of the restaurant.

“The restaurant itself had such a great name to it, had such an engaged following, so it’s nice to actually come into a place that has a little bit of that built up. We’re just hoping we do a really good job in honoring that and bringing people back, and hopefully enhancing it,” Byrd said.

The grand opening is Friday, February 18, 2022. The restaurant will be open for dinner Wednesday-Sunday, and for brunch on Saturday and Sunday. To make reservations, click here.

To apply for a position at Corner Kitchen, click here.