DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton restaurant shuttered by the pandemic celebrated its grand reopening Friday night. Corner Kitchen in the Oregon District is back with a few changes.

The restaurant, located on the corner of 5th Street and Wayne Avenue in the Oregon District, is no longer empty. Corner Kitchen has full tables and customers leaving with full stomachs once again.

“I think it’s exciting, though,” customer Debra Caldarea said. “We’re happy to see Dayton continue to come alive and continue to have great restaurants that we can enjoy.”

General Manager Kelly Byrd said they had 60 reservations for their grand reopening and dozens of other customers walked in.

“It’s fantastic to have people making reservations at 4 o’clock when we opened, when we know it’s not a typical dinnertime, it makes us know that the people of Dayton are really excited and are really behind us,” Byrd said.

The former owners, Jack and Natalie Skilliter, announced they were closing the restaurant in June 2020 because of the financial challenges brought on by the pandemic.

The new owner worked with the Skilliters to bring the restaurant back with a new floor plan and a revamped menu.

“It’s awesome to honor the legacy that they started five years ago and to keep that going, and hopefully build on it and put more smiles on more diners’ faces,” Byrd said.

Other business owners in the Oregon District are glad to welcome back Corner Kitchen.

“It just makes the Oregon District more of a destination for people, and while they might choose a different restaurant one time, they have a good time in the Oregon District, they’re likely to choose my business another time,” Lily’s Dayton owner and Oregon District Business Association trustee Emily Mendenhall said. “So we just love seeing full buildings and different options to bring people down.”

Corner Kitchen will be open Wednesday through Sunday for dinner and brunch on the weekends.