Corner Kitchen bought by new management company

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A popular downtown Dayton restaurant has found new owners after closing last year due to issues brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Corner Kitchen has been bought by Texas-based One Esca Group, a restaurant management company, who plan to keep the name and consult with the former owners during this transitory period.

Though the new management company plans to keep some of Jack and Natalie Skilliter’s menu items, they will be adding new items to the menu and bar, as well as making changes to floor plans.

During the last month of it being open, Corner Kitchen tried to reinvent itself in order to adapt to significantly lower capacity requirements. Unfortunately, the owners said there was just no way to remain profitable.

Corner Kitchen did secure a Payment Protection Program loan, but found the financial burden from paying it back was not sustainable. The former owners said they felt that with just a third of the business, the task would be insurmountable moving forward.

One Esca Group also owns and operates the Spaghetti Warehouse on West Fifth Street.