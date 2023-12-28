***Video shows previous coverage of this case***

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Riverside man who murdered his ex-boyfriend received his sentence in court Thursday.

In Montgomery County Common Pleas Court, Cornelius Davon Brogan was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison on Dec. 28 for the murder of Scott Hannah in late 2022.

A year-long investigation began on Nov. 27, 2022, when officers responded to Hannah’s home where they found his body with several stab wounds.

Brogan was the last known person to speak with Hannah before his death, and in December 2022, he was charged and arrested with aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault and aggravated burglary.

It was found during the investigation that Brogan and Hannah had previously lived together and had a romantic relationship in the past.

Throughout 2023, Brogan has appeared in court several times. In November 2023, a year after the investigation began, he was found guilty on three counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault.

