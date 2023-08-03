DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The summer months are coming to a close, but with a new season comes new fun.

On Saturday, Aug. 5, Young’s Jersey Dairy in Yellow Springs will open its seasonal corn maze to the public. According to a release, this maze covers more than 3.5 acres with a mile worth of twisting paths to explore.

Once you find your way through the maze, you will be able to enjoy various activities at Cowvin’s Playland. Things to do include:

Giant Ring Toss

Photo Stands

Human Hampster Wheels

Milkshake Mountain slide

Activities also include a wagon ride to and from the maze.

The maze and playland will be open Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. the release said. Daily hours will begin on September 16.

Tickets cost $9.50 for those 5 and older.