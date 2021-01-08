Cooper Farms donates nearly 170,000 pounds of protein to area foodbanks

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Cooper Farms donated almost 170,000 pounds of cooked or ready-to-cook turkey, ham and chicken, as well as more than 92,000 dozen eggs, to help area foodbanks get much needed protein.

“We donated over 30,000 pounds more meat products this year than we did last year, and three times as many eggs, so while the circumstances are unfortunate, we’re glad we were able to make that happen for these organizations,” said Cooper Farms COO, Gary Cooper.

Cooper Farms was considered critical infrastructure during the pandemic, meaning production continued throughout to help ensure a stable food supply. The company said it saw this as an opportunity to help those in need.

“We were lucky enough as a company to continue working through the pandemic, while many around us were not as lucky,” said Cooper. “Nobody was immune to this pandemic, even those in our own backyard. We’re happy to be able to provide a glimmer of hope to those that need it.”

Some of the top recipients of donations included the West Ohio Foodbank, which received more than 106,000 pounds and the CALL Food Pantry in Celina, which received over 24,000 pounds of protein.