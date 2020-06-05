Cooper Farms donates money, eggs to The Ohio Association of Foodbanks

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Cooper Farms is donating $500 to The Ohio Association of Foodbanks through team member and social media outreach. They will also donate 25,200 dozen eggs to foodbanks in Lima and Toledo.

The donation was announced weeks after a donation of nearly 6,000 pounds of turkey and two truckloads of eggs to the association.

“We have been celebrating our team members and their essential role in caring for animals and producing food for our fellow Americans,” said COO Gary Cooper. “We decided to spread the love beyond our team members by using the power of social media to help raise money for a good cause.”

The social media post was flooded with users tagging essential workers they felt deserved recognition for their hard work and dedication.

“Not only did people get to thank someone they knew for being an essential worker, but every time they tagged a person or shared the post, that meant another dollar donation from us.” said Cooper.

Cooper Farms has been treating team members with giveaways to thank them for their dedication during the pandemic. Team members have received free eggs, a ham, t-shirts, and raffle prizes including coolers, corn hole boards, and fire pits.