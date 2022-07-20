GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — With a Heat Advisory in effect for Wednesday, several locations across Greene County are opening their doors as cooling centers.
The Heat Advisory will be in effect from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20.
Greene County Public Health recommended that people drink plenty of fluids and stay out of the sun. They also urged residents to take advantage of cooling centers if they do not have access to air conditioning.
Here is a list of cooling centers that are open to the public:
Beavercreek Senior Center
- 3868 Dayton Xenia Rd., Beavercreek
- 937-426-6166
Fairborn Senior Center
- 325 N. 3rd St., Fairborn
- 937-878-4141
Yellow Springs Senior Center
- 227 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs
- 937-767-5751
Beavercreek Community Library
- 3618 Dayton Xenia Rd., Beavercreek
- 937-352-4001
Cedarville Community Library
- 20 South Miller St., Cedarville
- 937-352-4006
Fairborn Community Library
- 1 East Main St., Fairborn
- 93-878-9383
Jamestown Community Library
- 86 Seaman Dr., Jamestown
- 937-352-4005
Winters-Bellbrook Community Library
- 57 West Franklin St., Bellbrook
- 937-352-4004
Xenia Community Library
- 76 East Market St., Xenia
- 937-352-4000
Yellow Springs Community Library
- 415 Xenia Ave. Yellow Springs
- 937-352-4003