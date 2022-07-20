GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — With a Heat Advisory in effect for Wednesday, several locations across Greene County are opening their doors as cooling centers.

The Heat Advisory will be in effect from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20.

Greene County Public Health recommended that people drink plenty of fluids and stay out of the sun. They also urged residents to take advantage of cooling centers if they do not have access to air conditioning.

Here is a list of cooling centers that are open to the public:

Beavercreek Senior Center

3868 Dayton Xenia Rd., Beavercreek

937-426-6166

Fairborn Senior Center

325 N. 3rd St., Fairborn

937-878-4141

Yellow Springs Senior Center

227 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs

937-767-5751

Beavercreek Community Library

3618 Dayton Xenia Rd., Beavercreek

937-352-4001

Cedarville Community Library

20 South Miller St., Cedarville

937-352-4006

Fairborn Community Library

1 East Main St., Fairborn

93-878-9383

Jamestown Community Library

86 Seaman Dr., Jamestown

937-352-4005

Winters-Bellbrook Community Library

57 West Franklin St., Bellbrook

937-352-4004

Xenia Community Library

76 East Market St., Xenia

937-352-4000

Yellow Springs Community Library

415 Xenia Ave. Yellow Springs

937-352-4003