MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County has announced the opening of multiple cooling centers and splash pads ahead of the incoming heat wave.

In Dayton, there are three cooling centers and several splash pads, the release said. The cooling centers will be open from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and the splash pads will be open from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m. daily.

Cooling Centers:

Greater Dayton Recreation Center – 2021 W Third St.

– 2021 W Third St. Lohrey Recreation Center – 2366 Glenarm Ave.

– 2366 Glenarm Ave. Northwest Recreation Center – 1600 Princeton Drive

Splash Pads:

Fairview Park – 2262 Elsmore Ave.

– 2262 Elsmore Ave. Five Oaks Spray Park – 329 Five Oaks Ave.

– 329 Five Oaks Ave. Mallory Park – 3037 Germantown St.

– 3037 Germantown St. McIntosh Park – 882 W. Riverview Ave.

– 882 W. Riverview Ave. Stuart Patterson Spray Park – 238 Baltimore St.

– 238 Baltimore St. Walnut Hills Spray Park – 2340 Block of Wayne Ave.

– 2340 Block of Wayne Ave. Washington Park – 3620 E. Second St.

The Farmersville Fire Department will be open for 24 hours a day during the heat advisory, the release said.

In Washington Township, the RecPlex found at 895 Miamisburg Centerville Road will be open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The city of Moraine will have the Payne Recreation Center open for cooling from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. It can be found at 3800 Main St.

In Trotwood, a cooling station will open Thursday and Friday at the Community and Cultural Arts Center at 4000 Lake Center Drive. It will be open from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. on both days.