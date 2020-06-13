Cooler today with a few morning showers

A few morning showers to start the day. There may be an isolated storm. Most of this activity is affecting the northern Miami Valley. Later today, clouds will mix with sunshine with highs in the low 70s.

TODAY: Passing showers mainly this AM. Mix of clouds and sun. Cooler. High 72

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool. Low 50

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant. High 72

Warmer weather returns next week with gradual warming trend. Slight chance of a shower on Monday. Otherwise lots of dry weather in the week ahead.