Cool Film Series features classic films, celebrity guests

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Victoria Theatre Association launches a new year of the Cool Film Series this July.

The series screens older classic films from various decades but this year is expanding to include special appearances from the cast of “Napoleon Dynamite” and Cary Elwes from “The Princess Bride”.

The series kicks off in July at the Schuster Center with a screening of “Napoleon Dynamite,” followed by a Q&A session with the films three leads Jon Heder, Efren Ramirez, and Jon Gries.

The series ends in September with a screening of “The Princess Bride” followed by star Cary Elwes. Elwes will share behind-the-scenes stories from the making of the film and discuss his new book “As You Wish: Inconceivable Tales from the Making of The Princess Bride.”

Throughout the summer, the Victoria Theatre will also host a series of older films including an Alfred Hitchcock marathon, “All the President’s Men”, “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid”, and the 1954 release of “A Star is Born”.

“A Face In the Crowd”

“A Star is Born”

“All the Presidents Men”

“Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid”

“North By Northwest”

“Dial M for Murder”

“Moulin Rouge”

“Strangers on a Train”

“Suspicion”

“The Hudsucker Proxy”

Victoria Theatre’s Director of Contracts & Licensing Mechele Pritchard says the film series has been running since the early 1980s and over time it has become a unique experience for different generations of film-goers. “I think it’s just a great idea for families, especially for parents who want to introduce their kids to some of the older classic films,” said Pritchard.

The theater has begun to include more modern films in the series such as “Moulin Rouge” and “Napoleon Dynamite” that they hope will attract new families. “Now we’re finding that the new classics are twenty years old,” said Pritchard. “So we can throw in The Princess Bride and then we get a newer audience.”

Each screening at the Victoria Theatre is designed to replicate the experience of attending an old fashioned screening of one of the older films.

The experience includes a live organ performance before each film as well as older cartoons being played for younger audience members. Popcorn and drinks are available as well.

The series starts with Napoleon Dynamite on July 12th and ends with The Princess Bride on September 8th. Tickets can be purchased through TicketsCenterStage and complete information on each screening can be found at Victoria Theatre Association.

