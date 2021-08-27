Cookies for Alzheimer’s Care: DLM selling ‘End Alz’ cookie – but you have to get yours fast!

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)- Dorothy Lane Market is selling special ‘End Alz’ cookies to raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Association this weekend.

According to a release by Dorothy Lane Market, all locations will feature a limited-edition ‘End Alz’ cookie made by Laura’s Cookies through Aug. 29. The purple ribbon-shaped treats will cost $2.79, with a dollar from each purchase going to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Jessie Kuhn of Dorothy Lane Market said, “Our hearts go out to families everywhere who have been impacted by Alzheimer’s. As our local chapter helps raise funds to accelerate research and provide support in our community, this is a small way we can help, one cookie at a time.”