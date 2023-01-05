Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — If you like cookies, the Girl Scouts will soon be accepting orders for purchasing cookies.

The Girl Scouts of Western Ohio has officially announced their 2023 cookie-selling season is almost open to consumers, starting Friday, Jan. 6. The Girl Scouts are featuring their “Raspberry Rally” cookie for the 2023 season, along with nine other delightful cookies.

Some of the cookies you will be able to purchase in addition to the Raspberry Rally include Thin Mints, Samoas, Lemon-Ups and more!

Customers will be able to purchase cookies in a few different ways this year:

At Pop-Up Shops

Online Purchasing through Digital Cookie

Reach out to a Girl Scout

You are able to use your phone to text “COOKIES” to 59618 to find information about purchasing cookies and for news about Girl Scouts.

For additional information regarding purchasing cookies, click here.