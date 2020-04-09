Convoy of Hope donating supplies to 10 Dayton churches during coronavirus

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Nearly a year ago, the Convoy of Hope joined the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the Christian Life Center to help feed those affected by the Memorial Day tornadoes; Thursday, they were back in town once again, making sure the community doesn’t go hungry during the coronavirus pandemic.

“They seem to be first on the scene whenever there’s a problem–whether it’s a tornado, a hurricane, a tsunami,” says Ambassador Tony Hall, an adviser for hunger who helped get the wheels rolling.

Convoy of Hope rolled in to the Dayton Christian Life Center to help distribute food and supplies to ten Dayton area churches that are most in need.

“We believe that churches should be a place of hope for their neighborhood,” says Stan Tharp, the lead pastor at the Christian Life Center in Dayton.

The convoy is helping to restore hope and replenish depleted supplies.

“Many are trying to figure out how to get to the food that they need, and so we’re going to get food directly into their hands,” says Jeff Cartwright, the pastor at New Hope Church in Dayton.

“We are so thankful to have this opportunity to give our citizens exactly what they need, exactly when they need it,” states Norman Scearce, the pastor at Gateway Cathedral in Trotwood.

The $35,000 donation was made up of nearly 50 pallets of food, cleaning, and hygiene products.

Volunteers worked to sort supplies, staying apart but coming together for one mission.

“Everybody is doing everything they can to follow the state’s orders but also to provide these very valuable supplies to the people in our community that need them,” says Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck.

“Our community coined a phrase last year–Dayton Strong. We are that,” says Pastor Tharp. “Together as a community we’re going to make it.”

The churches receiving food and supplies include:

New Hope Church…. Pastor Jeff Cartwright (Inner East side of Dayton, on Xenia Ave.)

Gateway Cathedral…. Pastor Norm Scearce (Trotwood)

All Nations Bible Fellowship… Pastor Jimmy Mann (Near West side, not far from where old Good Samaritan hospital used to be)

Lighthouse Community Church… Pastor Ed Harvey (Near West Side off Salem Ave)

Linden Avenue Baptist Church… Pastor Pam Wants (Near East Side, obviously, Linden Ave.)

Mars Hill Church… Pastor Jesse Sumlin (Near East Side, Webster and Leo streets)

Gethsemane Church of God in Christ… Pastor Cutino Dargon (West Side, near corner of Gettysburg and West 3rd)

Soul Winners for Jesus Christ… Pastor Scott Davidson (At intersection of I75 and North Main street)

Gospel Mission… Pastor Ken Clarkston (Two blocks north of Miami Valley Hospital)

Trinity Lighthouse Church…. Pastor Nathan Hundley (Northridge neighborhood, just north of Dayton proper, around I75 and Needmore Road)