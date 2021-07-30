Convincing you to get the shot, Public Health weighs in on vaccine incentives

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN ) — Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County leaders say that quickly vaccinating as many people as possible will slow the spread and mutation of COVID-19. However, the percentage of people in Ohio with at least 1 dose of the vaccine is still below 50 percent.

“You’re going to see a bit of a sticking point on that rate because people up to the age of 11 aren’t allowed to get that vaccine,” explained Dan Suffoletto, public information supervisor with PHDMC.

Suffoletto says, for now, people who are eligible to get the vaccine should do so. In order to get the ball rolling on vaccinating people, many companies and organizations have started offering incentives. Some notable examples include the Ohio Vax-a-Million lottery that offered $1 million to adults and a full scholarship to eligible children for getting vaccinated.

Now, Governor DeWine’s administration has announced that they are offering $100 to state employees who get vaccinated and $25 if their spouse gets vaccinated.

Recently, President Joe Biden also suggested that states use COVID stimulus funds to give $100 to every vaccinated person.

“While an incentive…may not convince someone who is totally against vaccination, there [are] many people out there who have not gotten around to it,” said Suffoletto. “So that incentive gives them an extra boost to go ahead and get that vaccination now.”

Suffoletto says his office hasn’t found that one incentive or method doesn’t work better than the other, but communication and education about the vaccine is most effective.

“The ultimate strategy is explaining to people, and letting them be able to understand…ask the questions and realize how effective and safe the vaccines are,” he said.

For more information on planning your COVID vaccine, click here.