Convicted sex offender indicted in rape of 6-year-old

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man was indicted Thursday for the sexual assault of a 6-year-old child.

The victim disclosed to their mother on August 26, 2020, that 48-year-old Jesse Maddex had sexually assaulted them the previous day. The mother went to Maddex’s house to confront him and called Dayton Police.

Further investigation, including interviews with both the victim and Maddex, confirmed the assault. It was also learned that he assaulted the child on at least two other occasions.

Maddex was convicted of gross sexual imposition of a child under 13 and designated a Sexually Oriented Offender back in 2004.

He was indicted Thursday by the Montgomery County Grand Jury for six counts of rape of a child less than 10 years of age and three counts of gross sexual imposition of a child less than 13 years of age.

Prosecutor Heck added, “This defendant has again sexually assaulted an innocent child. Parents need to know who their children are spending time with to adequately protect them from sex offenders. Thankfully, this brave six-year-old victim disclosed the defendant’s reprehensible and inexcusable actions.”

Maddex is in custody in the Montgomery County Jail on a $250,000 bond. He will be arraigned on September 8 at 8:30 a.m.