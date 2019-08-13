Convicted felon sentenced for possessing firearm

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A previously-convicted felon was sentenced Monday to four years in prison for possessing a firearm after being convicted of a felony, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio announced Tuesday.

Between March and April 2018, Dontae T. Tucker, 34, of Dayton, possessed five firearms that he sold to an individual in Dayton, according to court documents. The five firearms included a rifle, a shotgun, and three pistols.

The charge came after Tucker was previously convicted in Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. He pleaded guilty in Nov. 2018 to illegally possessing firearms.

Tucker was prosecuted as part of the Department of Justice’s Project Safe Neighborhoods, meant to identify the most pressing crime problems in a community and develop solutions to address them. Enforcement efforts are focusd on the most violent offenders.

U.S. Attorney Benjamin c. Glassman commended the ATF, Dayton Police, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Dominick S. Gerace for their cooperation in the case.

