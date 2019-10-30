Convicted felon sentenced for possessing firearm

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A 21-year-old Dayton man will spend 51 months in prison for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

Court documents say that in August of 2018, law enforcement was conducting surveillance using an airplane. They then observed Michael Blair moving across a vacant field in Dayton, conducting several drug transactions with cars that pulled up in a nearby alley.

Upon searching an area of brush to the side of the alley, they discovered two firearms, an extended magazine loaded with 27 live rounds, fentanyl, cocaine, and $1,060.

Additionally, officers found pieces of paper labeled “GEEK,” which is a commonly used term to refer to drug users. Among the papers were a list of phone numbers, with some indicating what kind of drug they typically purchase.

Blair pleaded guilty in May of 2019, and forfeited two 9mm pistols as part of his sentence. He had also been previously convicted of burglary in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

The case is being prosecuted as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), which is the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts.

U.S. Attorney Benjamin Glassman commended the efforts of the Dayton Police Department and FBI, as well as the assistance of the Ohio State Highway Patrol and ATF. Assistance United States Attorney Amy M. Smith represented the United State in this case.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.