Convicted felon indicted in Butler Twp. carjacking

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man was indicted in connection with an armed robbery in Butler Township back in May.

On May 20, 2019, a victim got out of her car at the gas station at Sam’s Club on Miller Lane. 30-year-old Anthony Aaron Jadwin, Jr. approached her and knocked her to the ground while brandishing a knife.

He then jumped into the victim’s Saturn Vue and fled the area.

Sheriff’s deputies spotted the stolen car, and a pursuit was initiated when Dayton Police officers saw the car driving on I-75 southbound.

Jadwin got off the freeway at Austin Boulevard, eventually leading officers to South Gettysburg Avenue where stop sticks were deployed, puncturing the tires.

He eventually lost control and crashed in the area of East Fifth Street and South Wright Street where he was taken into custody.

Wednesday, he was indicted on one count of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, one count of failure to comply with order or signal of police officer, and one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Jadwin is on post-release control, having been released from prison in September of 2018 after serving two years for a burglary conviction.

He was previously convicted of felonious assault, kidnapping, and complicity to commit aggravated robbery in Greene County in 2009. The count of aggravated robbery also includes a repeat violent offender specification.

Prosecutor Heck said, “This defendant brazenly stole the victim’s car in broad daylight. This defendant clearly has no respect for the safety of other, as he then led officers in a high-speed pursuit.”

He is in custody, being held on a $500,000 bond. He will be arraigned on June 25 at 8:30 am.